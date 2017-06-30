Why boho Essaouira is becoming Morocco's coolest destination

Last week I slept in a botanical garden. Each morning at Essaouira's Le Jardin des Douars, a hotel set in 7.5 acres of tropical planting, we awoke to the heady scent of thyme, Moroccan rose and lantana, then snuck out of our villa to swim in the heated jade pool, as frogs scuttled past giant cacti and succulents, and red dragonflies turned arabesques in the breeze.

