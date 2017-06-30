We Tried on Dresses With Hannah Bronfman

But when the founder of HBFIT, DJ, and too-cool entrepreneur recently wed her love Brendan Fallis, she ditched the city lights for the Moroccan heat. Over the course of a four-day party in Marrakech, Hannah said "I do" to her now-husband, rocked at least eight equally-chic wedding looks, and rode off into the sunset on an honest-to-goodness camel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bride's Magazine.