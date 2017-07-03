Tycoon Vincent Tan's daughter says - ...

Tycoon Vincent Tan's daughter says - I do' to Naza TTDI boss' proposal

3 hrs ago

Romantic gesture: Faliq getting down on one knee to propose to an emotional Chryseis while the couple are on holiday in Marrakesh, Morocco. PETALING JAYA: It will be a union not only between two lovers but also of two of the richest families in Malaysia SM Faliq Nasimuddin, son of late Tan Sri Nasimuddin Amin, and Chryseis Tan, daughter of Tan Sri Vincent Tan.

