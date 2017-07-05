Samsung, Red Bull To Release See the ...

Samsung, Red Bull To Release See the Unexpected Video Series

Last update: 05/07/2017 KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 -- Samsung Electronics, in collaboration with Red Bull, announced it will release a series of videos "See the Unexpected," featuring top extreme sports athletes showcasing their skills throughout iconic locations in Morocco. "With the A'See the UnexpectedA' series, we wanted to showcase the unique talents of these athletes against some of the most beautiful backdrops and locations in the world," said Head of Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung Malaysia Electronics, Jimmy Tan in a statement.

