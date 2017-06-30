SADC must intervene in human rights abuse in Swaziland: ANC
The African National Congress on Tuesday called for Swaziland, sub-Saharan Africa's last absolute monarchy, to be referred to the Southern African Development Community for abuse of human rights and suppression of dissent and political activity. Swaziland's Suppression of Terrorism Act, which has been used by government to ban political groups opposing King Mswati's rule, was last year declared unconstitutional by the country's High Court.
