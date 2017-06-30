Mugabe flies out of Zimbabwe, Mnangagwa takes over

Harare: President Robert Mugabe has left Harare to join other heads of state and government from the continent at the 29th ordinary session of the African Union which is the highest decision making organ of the AU. The summit kicked off on the 27th of June and will run up to the 4th of July, under the theme "Harnessing the Demographic Dividend Through Investments in Youth".

