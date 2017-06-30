MOROCCO WAS FIRST COUNTRY TO RECOGNIZE THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA Jul. 3, 2017 Source: Moroccan American Center for Policy news release America's Founding Fathers may have ratified the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776; but the document signaled just the beginning of the United States' long and bloody battle for freedom from British rule. With years of war ahead of them, the colonists needed allies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.