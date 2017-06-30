Moroccan media accuses Qatar's Al-Jazeera of provoking conflicts

The video showed a TV interview with former Minister of Communications, Khalid Al-Nasseri, during which he discussed the country's decision to shut down Al-Jazeera bureau in Morocco, pointing out that Qatar and its media arm were conspiring against the country. The minister wondered about the Qatari channel's insistence on raising the internal problems of the Arab countries, though it turns a blind eye on the internal issues of Doha.

