Moroccan media accuses Qatar's Al-Jaz...

Moroccan media accuses Qatar's Al-Jazeera of provoking conflicts

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Egypt Today

The video showed a TV interview with former Minister of Communications, Khalid Al-Nasseri, during which he discussed the country's decision to shut down Al-Jazeera bureau in Morocco, pointing out that Qatar and its media arm were conspiring against the country. The minister wondered about the Qatari channel's insistence on raising the internal problems of the Arab countries, though it turns a blind eye on the internal issues of Doha.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 300,000 year-old "early Homo sapiens" sparks de... 21 hr Science 38
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... (Nov '16) Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall (Nov '16) Nov '16 Cristina 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,858 • Total comments across all topics: 282,202,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC