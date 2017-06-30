Marrakesh international film festival...

Marrakesh international film festival cancellation

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Egypt Today

There was no official reason given for the cancellation yet the Foundation of the International Film Festival of Marrakech revealed in a statement that the decision was taken "in order to allow the festival to advance in its mission not only to promote Moroccan cinema, but also to open up to other cultures, an unavoidable reality of the Seventh Art [cinema]," according to Morocco World News on Saturday. According to the festival Facebook page, the foundation decided to postpone the film festival 2017 edition to use this period as dynamic change to implement a new organization and new tools that take into account the unbridled evolution of the digital world, to a better serve the vision and goals of the festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 300,000 year-old "early Homo sapiens" sparks de... Sun Science 38
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... (Nov '16) Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall (Nov '16) Nov '16 Cristina 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,319 • Total comments across all topics: 282,209,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC