Marrakesh international film festival cancellation

There was no official reason given for the cancellation yet the Foundation of the International Film Festival of Marrakech revealed in a statement that the decision was taken "in order to allow the festival to advance in its mission not only to promote Moroccan cinema, but also to open up to other cultures, an unavoidable reality of the Seventh Art [cinema]," according to Morocco World News on Saturday. According to the festival Facebook page, the foundation decided to postpone the film festival 2017 edition to use this period as dynamic change to implement a new organization and new tools that take into account the unbridled evolution of the digital world, to a better serve the vision and goals of the festival.

