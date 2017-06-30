Ghanaian midfielder Godbless Asamoah ...

Ghanaian midfielder Godbless Asamoah passed fit for Rabat trip

Ghanaian midfielder Godbless Asamoah has been passed fit for Nigerian side River United ahead of their CAF Confederations Cup clash against Morrocan club FUS Rabat on Friday. The 27-year-old was substituted in the 87th minute of Rivers United's 2-0 defeat to Tunisian side Club Africain after a clash of heads with the goalkeeper, Atef Dhkili.

