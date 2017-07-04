Faliq and Chryseis share romantic sna...

Faliq and Chryseis share romantic snaps from Morocco holiday

PETALING JAYA: In the days following the announcement of their engagement, SM Faliq Nasimuddin, son of the late Tan Sri Nasimuddin Amin and Chryseis Tan, daughter of Tan Sri Vincent Tan, have kept up the romance by sharing photographs from a holiday in Morocco. A day after the announcement, Tan posted a short Instagram video of the two enjoying a scenic hot air balloon ride in the town of El Kelaa des Sraghna with a simple caption "Sunrise & breakfast!" Tan also shared photos where she and Faliq were enjoying a candlelight dinner under the draping branches of a large flowering tree in Marrakesh's beautiful Dar Yacout restaurant.



