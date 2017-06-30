Dubai's Emirates tries to tail Abu Dh...

Dubai's Emirates tries to tail Abu Dhabi off laptop ban list

At Abu Dhabi International Airport, travelers bound for the United States on Tuesday enjoyed something many others flying out of the Middle East can't - walking onto an airplane with their laptop. But what has changed in Abu Dhabi remains unclear as the laptop ban still affects nine other regional airports, including the world's busiest for international travel in nearby Dubai.

Chicago, IL

