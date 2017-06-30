Casablanca Finance City Signs a Strat...

Casablanca Finance City Signs a Strategic Agreement with Busan International Financial City

Read more: Business Wire

Under the terms of this signed agreement, in order to promote and develop their common interests, the BIFC Promotion Center and CFCA expressed their willingness to strengthen their cooperation in multiple areas. Both parties have agreed to enable the sharing of expertise, and to work together in order to develop a financial hub specialized in maritime finance, derivatives market, back-up centers.

Chicago, IL

