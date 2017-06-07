Zaghba met the wrong people', mother

Zaghba met the wrong people', mother

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: ANSA.it

Bologna, June 7 - Valeria Collina, 68, the mother of one of the three London Bridge attackers, 22-year-old Moroccan-Italian national Youssef Zaghba, has said her son met the "wrong people" in Barking in East London. Collina, who lives in the small town of Fagnano di Valsamoggia near Bologna, said Wednesday she had realised "from a glance" that her son had been radicalised.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... (Nov '16) Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall (Nov '16) Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,731 • Total comments across all topics: 281,594,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC