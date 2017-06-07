Zaghba met the wrong people', mother

Bologna, June 7 - Valeria Collina, 68, the mother of one of the three London Bridge attackers, 22-year-old Moroccan-Italian national Youssef Zaghba, has said her son met the "wrong people" in Barking in East London. Collina, who lives in the small town of Fagnano di Valsamoggia near Bologna, said Wednesday she had realised "from a glance" that her son had been radicalised.

