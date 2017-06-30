Why Morocco loves its meteorites

2 hrs ago Read more: New Scientist

In Morocco's High Atlas mountains, the twin lakes of Isli and Tislit have an unusual origin. Abderrahmane Ibhi from Ibn Zohr University in Agadir found strong evidence in 2013 that they were impact craters, formed when an asteroid hurtling towards Earth split in two about 40,000 years ago.

Chicago, IL

