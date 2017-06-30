UNHCR welcomes admission of Syrians by Morocco

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, welcomes the decision by the Kingdom of Morocco to admit a group of Syrian refugees stranded in difficult circumstances at the country's border with Algeria since 17 April. The remaining 28 refugees from an original group of 41, including women and children, were collected on 20 June by the Moroccan police from the border and transported by bus to Bouarfa, from where they were transferred to the capital Rabat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.