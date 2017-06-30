Sucden offers sugar bulls, some, succ...

Sucden offers sugar bulls, some, succour as price hit 15-month low

The commodities trading house - which in March pegged the world sugar production surplus in 2017-18, and last month raised the estimate again to "about" 3m tonnes - on Wednesday forecast a figure of 3.5m tonnes. The revision reflected a small downgrade, to "almost" 180m tonnes, in the estimate for world consumption over the season, although that represents a rise of 2.5m tonnes year on year, an acceleration after a "temporary 2016-17 slowdown in India and China" in 2016-17.

Chicago, IL

