See the Sleek, Sand-Toned New Yves Saint Laurent Museum in Marrakech

In October 2017, two museums will open dedicated to the work of Yves Saint Laurent. The first will be housed in the historical couture house at 5 avenue Marceau, a hôtel particulier from the Second Empire where the French designer worked for almost 30 years and which is now being revisited by stage designer Nathalie Crinière and interior designer Jacques Grange.  The designer and his lifetime partner, Pierre Bergé, discovered the Moroccan city in 1966, and on the flight back from their first trip there, they already had the paperwork for a house they wanted to buy.

