Renault Trucks' new K Xtrem arrives in Mideast
Al Attiya Motors and Trading Company, the exclusive distributor of Renault Trucks in Qatar attended Renault Trucks introduction of the new K Xtrem to the Middle East market. The robust model, developed to take on the most challenging environments found in the Middle East, was launched during its XTREM DAYS event in Marrakech, Morocco to industry leaders from Sub-Sahara Africa, Greater Middle East, Algeria, Morocco and Turkey.
