Protests in northern Morocco swell with calls for royal intervention

Under the banner of the People's Movement, Moroccans have just staged the country's biggest political protest since the "Arab Spring" and some now say that only intervention by their king can defuse a deepening crisis. Ahmed Zefzafi, father of activist and leader of the protest movement Nasser Zefzafi, is pictured in his house in the town of Al-Hoceima, Morocco June 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.