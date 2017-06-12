Opinion: First collective statement: ...

Opinion: First collective statement: outlook, indicators

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Egypt Today

Since June 5, repercussions of four great countries' decision to cut relations with Qatar have continued to permeate the regional and international arenas. Each of the four countries issued a separate statement with enough justifications depending on the transgressions Qatar committed against their nation state and the damages suffered by each due to its continuous violations of their sovereignty and national security.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 300,000 year-old "early Homo sapiens" sparks de... Sun 15th Dalai Lama 11
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... (Nov '16) Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall (Nov '16) Nov '16 Cristina 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,293 • Total comments across all topics: 281,892,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC