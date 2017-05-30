Netanyahu goes to W. African summit, Moroccan King misses it to avoid him
Although Morocco has asked to join the Economic Community of West African States, King Mohammed VI cancelled his trip to Monrovia for the 51st summit of the Economic Community of West African States opening Sunday. He discovered that Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was due to attend the conference that was to examine Rabat's application.
