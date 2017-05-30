Morocco: What is fuelling unrest in t...

Morocco: What is fuelling unrest in the Rif?

An overview of protests in Morocco, from the Arab Spring to Mouhcine Fikri's death to Nasser Zefzafi's arrest. Morocco has been in the news lately with a story that echoes another notorious case: that of a North African street vendor who had his wares confiscated by local authorities and subsequently died protesting that action.

Chicago, IL

