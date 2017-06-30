Morocco strives to ease months-long tensions in Al Hoceima
A ministerial delegation arrived Monday in the northestern Moroccan city of Al Hoceima to ease the tensions that have continued for seven months, local media reported. Led by Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftite, the delegation will inspect the progress made in social and economic projects and examine means to speed up their implementation, Alyaoum24.com news site said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|300,000 year-old "early Homo sapiens" sparks de...
|6 hr
|Subduction Zone
|3
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F...
|Jan '17
|Brian_G
|1
|Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ...
|Jan '17
|CCconfused
|3
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC