Morocco strives to ease months-long t...

Morocco strives to ease months-long tensions in Al Hoceima

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

A ministerial delegation arrived Monday in the northestern Moroccan city of Al Hoceima to ease the tensions that have continued for seven months, local media reported. Led by Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftite, the delegation will inspect the progress made in social and economic projects and examine means to speed up their implementation, Alyaoum24.com news site said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 300,000 year-old "early Homo sapiens" sparks de... 6 hr Subduction Zone 3
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... (Nov '16) Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall (Nov '16) Nov '16 Cristina 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,879 • Total comments across all topics: 281,716,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC