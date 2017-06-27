Morocco prepares for first stage of currency flexibility
RABAT, June 27 Morocco's central bank is due to announce this week the date for the first phase of liberalising the dirham currency, an IMF-backed reform to strengthen the North African kingdom's economy. Most economists expect the currency transition to be smooth with foreign reserves solid, the dirham balanced and public finances improved by lower global oil prices that eased the cost of energy imports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|300,000 year-old "early Homo sapiens" sparks de...
|Jun 25
|Al Caplan
|32
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F...
|Jan '17
|Brian_G
|1
|Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ...
|Jan '17
|CCconfused
|3
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC