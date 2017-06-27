Morocco prepares for first stage of c...

Morocco prepares for first stage of currency flexibility

RABAT, June 27 Morocco's central bank is due to announce this week the date for the first phase of liberalising the dirham currency, an IMF-backed reform to strengthen the North African kingdom's economy. Most economists expect the currency transition to be smooth with foreign reserves solid, the dirham balanced and public finances improved by lower global oil prices that eased the cost of energy imports.

