Morocco delivers foods to Qatar in line with Islamic teachings

Morocco said in a statement on Monday that it will send planes loaded with food to Qatar, in line with the teachings of the Islamic religion, especially during the month of Ramadan. "The decision is in line with the teachings of the Islamic religion and what it requires in terms of solidarity between Muslim people, especially during the month of Ramadan," the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

