Morocco delays currency announcement,...

Morocco delays currency announcement, no reason given

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Reuters

Morocco's central bank has postponed for "a few days" its announcement of the first phase of liberalising its dirham currency, a key International Monetary Fund-backed reform for the North African kingdom. The central bank sent an invitation to reporters this week to say the much-anticipated announcement would take place on Thursday at a news conference with the central bank governor and finance minister.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 300,000 year-old "early Homo sapiens" sparks de... 10 hr Science 36
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... (Nov '16) Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall (Nov '16) Nov '16 Cristina 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,648 • Total comments across all topics: 282,166,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC