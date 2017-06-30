Morocco delays currency announcement, no reason given
Morocco's central bank has postponed for "a few days" its announcement of the first phase of liberalising its dirham currency, a key International Monetary Fund-backed reform for the North African kingdom. The central bank sent an invitation to reporters this week to say the much-anticipated announcement would take place on Thursday at a news conference with the central bank governor and finance minister.
