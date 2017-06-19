Morocco arrests more activists in northern protest - lawyers
Moroccan authorities have arrested more activists involved in the country's biggest political protests since the "Arab Spring", lawyers and rights groups said on Tuesday. For months, demonstrators have taken to the streets around the northern city of Al-Hoceima to vent frustration over the economic, social and political problems of a kingdom that presents itself as a beacon of stability in a turbulent region.
