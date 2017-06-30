Moroccan police, protesters clash

Moroccan police, protesters clash

Late Friday, more than 1,000 demonstrators -- mostly young men and women, some with children -- gathered in Al-Hoceima under a heavy police presence to call for Zefzafi and fellow activists to be freed. The mainly Berber Rif region has long had a tense relationship with the central authorities in Rabat, and it was at the heart of the Arab Spring-inspired protests in Morocco in February 2011.

