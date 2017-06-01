Moroccan government seeks calm after ...

Moroccan government seeks calm after northern protests

Thursday

MARRAKECH, Morocco - Morocco's government ion Thursday defended police actions in a northern town where arrests of demonstrators have aggravated public anger over corruption and poor economic conditions. Prime Minister Saadeddine El Othmani said at a government meeting that the interior and justice ministers assured him authorities are acting "in the respect of human rights" in demonstrations in El Hoceima.

