Moroccan fossils show human ancestors' diet of game

10 hrs ago Read more: Science Daily

New fossil finds from Morocco do more than push back the origins of our species by 100,000 years. They also reveal what was on the menu for our oldest-known Homo sapiens ancestors 300,000 years ago: Plenty of gazelle.

