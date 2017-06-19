Moroccan cinema to be unveiled at 8th...

Moroccan cinema to be unveiled at 8th Jagran Film Festival

2 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

New Delhi , Jun 22 : The 8th edition of Jagran Film Festival has invited the Kingdom of Morocco to be the Country Focus partner at the festival this year. As part of this association, the festival is going to present a wide ranging bunch of ten Moroccan features in 16 cities of India.

