Moroccan cinema to be unveiled at 8th Jagran Film Festival
New Delhi , Jun 22 : The 8th edition of Jagran Film Festival has invited the Kingdom of Morocco to be the Country Focus partner at the festival this year. As part of this association, the festival is going to present a wide ranging bunch of ten Moroccan features in 16 cities of India.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|300,000 year-old "early Homo sapiens" sparks de...
|Wed
|Science
|21
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F...
|Jan '17
|Brian_G
|1
|Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ...
|Jan '17
|CCconfused
|3
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC