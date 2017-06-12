Monaco title defence starts with Toul...

Monaco title defence starts with Toulouse

Paris: The French football season gets under way on August 5 with champions Monaco hosting Toulouse and runners up Paris Saint-Germain at home to Amiens, the release of Ligue 1 fixtures for 2017-2018 revealed on Thursday. Paris travel to Monaco on November 25 and will hope to do better than last season's first sign of a title tussle as Monaco won 3-1.

