Moga Festival Announces 2017 Edition ...

Moga Festival Announces 2017 Edition at Game of Thrones Filming Location in Morocco

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

MOGA Festival is all set to return for a second edition from October 13th -15th in the stunning setting of Essaouira in Morocco, the filming location of Astapor aka The Red City in the Game of Thrones TV series. MOGA is an electronic music and digital arts festival with a view to shining a light on Moroccan, Maghrebian and African national scenes; alongside a host of quality underground international artists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 300,000 year-old "early Homo sapiens" sparks de... Jun 25 Al Caplan 32
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... (Nov '16) Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall (Nov '16) Nov '16 Cristina 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,242 • Total comments across all topics: 282,144,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC