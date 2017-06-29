Moga Festival Announces 2017 Edition at Game of Thrones Filming Location in Morocco
MOGA Festival is all set to return for a second edition from October 13th -15th in the stunning setting of Essaouira in Morocco, the filming location of Astapor aka The Red City in the Game of Thrones TV series. MOGA is an electronic music and digital arts festival with a view to shining a light on Moroccan, Maghrebian and African national scenes; alongside a host of quality underground international artists.
