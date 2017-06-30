Led by Islamists, thousands of Moroccans rally in support of northern protests

Thousands of Moroccans led by an Islamist movement rallied in the capital Rabat on Sunday in a massive show of support for protests against corruption and official abuses in a northern region that have tested authorities for weeks. Chanting against "ruling mafia" and carrying portraits of detained activists, protesters packed Rabat's Bab El Hed area and marched toward the parliament, with most from the Adl Wal Ihsan Islamist movement.

