June 26, 2017

People attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a play ground in the suburb of Sale, Morocco. Former United States President Barack Obama , his wife Michelle along with his daughters Sasha and Malia go rafting while on holiday in Bongkasa Village, Badung Regency, Bali, Indonesia in this photo taken by Antara Foto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.