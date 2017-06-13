Juan Goytisolo, winner of Spain's Cervantes prize, dies aged 86

Juan Goytisolo, a Spanish novelist known for his experimental novels and political essays, has died at the age of 86. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/juan-goytisolo-winner-of-spains-cervantes-prize-dies-aged-86-35787136.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35787135.ece/1693b/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-09bf8099-7c44-49bf-bbdc-1c72cc16ab46_I1.jpg Juan Goytisolo, a Spanish novelist known for his experimental novels and political essays, has died at the age of 86. Goytisolo died at his home in Marrakech, Morocco, on Sunday, said his literary agency Carmen Balcells. The agency did not give the cause of death.

