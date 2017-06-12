Irish girl (3) offered a 22,500 after...

Irish girl (3) offered a 22,500 after falling on ramp at Morocco beach resort

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

No member of staff at the Agadir Beach Club in Morocco bothered to help little Sienna Buckley despite her blood being spattered on the floor following an accident, a judge was told today Tuesday. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/courts/irish-girl-3-offered-22500-after-falling-on-ramp-at-morocco-beach-resort-35846703.html No member of staff at the Agadir Beach Club in Morocco bothered to help little Sienna Buckley despite her blood being spattered on the floor following an accident, a judge was told today Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 300,000 year-old "early Homo sapiens" sparks de... Jun 18 15th Dalai Lama 11
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... (Nov '16) Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall (Nov '16) Nov '16 Cristina 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,663 • Total comments across all topics: 281,904,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC