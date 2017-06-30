If Not Now, When? Energy Price Reform in Arab Countries; April 2017 Rabat, Morocco
Regulating energy prices has been a common practice around the world . Access to energy products is central to people's well-being and countries' economic development, and thus many governments tend to regulate domestic energy prices and keep them relatively low and stable-despite the significant volatility of global prices.
