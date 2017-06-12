How the Qatar crisis is shaping the future of the region

Emir of Qatar Sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrives at the high level segment of the U.N. climate conference in Marrakech, Morocco, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. GCC-member Qatar has been confronted by a concerted diplomatic and economic effort from its former Arab allies, led by Saudi Arabia, UAE, and non-GCC member, Egypt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.