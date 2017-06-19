Horwath HTL Special Market Report: Mo...

Horwath HTL Special Market Report: Morocco

With its coastline, mountains and desert, a rich cultural and historical heritage and its strategic location within the Mediterranean, Morocco benefits from a strong tourism potential. Currently undergoing large-scale development to reach its objective of 20 million visitors by 2020, Morocco's tourism sector is set to post around 7% growth per year, driven by the diversification of its offering, towards city breaks, beach resorts and cultural tours.

Chicago, IL

