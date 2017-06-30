Homo sapiens 100,000 years older than thought: studies
Replica of Homo sapiens idaltu, 160,000 years ago in Ethiopea, Afar Region, Herto Village, is displayed at the Africa Pavilion at the 2005 World Exposition in Nagakute, Aichi Prefecture,22 April 2005. Photo: AFP Early Homo sapiens roamed Africa 300,000 years ago, sporting modern-looking faces that would not stand out in a crowd today, according to research published Wednesday that pushes back our origins by a hundred millennia.
