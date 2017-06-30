Gnaoua Music Festival kicks off in Mo...

Gnaoua Music Festival kicks off in Morocco

Read more: Xinhuanet

The 20th edition of the Gnaoua and World Music Festival kicked off on Thursday in the southern Moroccan city of Essaouira. The Moroccan Maalem Mohamed Kouyou opened the festival before sharing the statge with the Brazilian artist Carlinhos Brown to produce a mixture of musical style blending Gnaoua with traditional Brazilian percussion.

Chicago, IL

