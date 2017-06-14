French president, in Morocco, urges dialogue over Qatar
Morocco's King Mohammed VI, right, welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron, left, upon his arrival at Rabat airport, Morocco, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. The visit is the first by the recently elected French president to a North African country and aims to strengthen the relationship between France and Morocco, including cooperation on security issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|300,000 year-old "early Homo sapiens" sparks de...
|Tue
|Subduction Zone
|7
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F...
|Jan '17
|Brian_G
|1
|Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ...
|Jan '17
|CCconfused
|3
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC