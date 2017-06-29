EXCLUSIVE: Ghana defender Isaac Vorsah on trial at Danish top-flight side AC Horsens
The centre-back has joined the club for pre-season training ahead of the start of the 2017 Superliga campaign. The last two seasons, he has had stints with Austrian second-tier FC Liefering and Moroccan outfit FAR Rabat in an attempt to revive his career.
