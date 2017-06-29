EXCLUSIVE: Ghana defender Isaac Vorsa...

EXCLUSIVE: Ghana defender Isaac Vorsah on trial at Danish top-flight side AC Horsens

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: GhanaSoccerNet.com

The centre-back has joined the club for pre-season training ahead of the start of the 2017 Superliga campaign. The last two seasons, he has had stints with Austrian second-tier FC Liefering and Moroccan outfit FAR Rabat in an attempt to revive his career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaSoccerNet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 300,000 year-old "early Homo sapiens" sparks de... Jun 25 Al Caplan 32
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... (Nov '16) Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall (Nov '16) Nov '16 Cristina 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,987 • Total comments across all topics: 282,130,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC