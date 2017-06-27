Etihad Airways Increases Middle East and North Africa Capacity to Cater to Growing Summer Demand
Etihad Airways is increasing capacity between its Abu Dhabi hub and key markets of Amman, Beirut, Cairo, Casablanca and Rabat to cater to the peak June - September travel period, while additional services to Dammam will be year-round. Extra flights and the deployment of bigger aircraft in the Middle East and North Africa will provide local guests with more choice and greater convenience travelling during the holiday season.
