ECOWAS Gives Greenlight To Morocco's Membership Application
The Economic Community of West African States has given its agreement in principle to Morocco's request to join the regional grouping. This was highlighted in the final communique of the 51st Ordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government.
