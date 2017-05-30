Dynamics of climate action remain 'ir...

Dynamics of climate action remain 'irreversible' despite US decision: COP22 President

Rabat/New Delhi, June 3 - Expressing 'deep disappointment', President of COP22 Salaheddine Mezouar on Saturday said the collective effort to combat climate change will not stop despite the US' withdrawal from the Paris Agreement. The Moroccan politician and President 22nd Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change said the other nations of the world are fully committed to the cause of environment along with state and non-state actors.

