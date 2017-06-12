Demi Lovato Promotes New YouTube Show...

Demi Lovato Promotes New YouTube Show 'Simply Complicated' at Cannes Lions

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Billboard

Demi Lovato performs during the 16th International Mawazine Music Festival at Olm Souissi stage in Rabat, Morocco on May 20, 2017. "I'm looking at my future and my past and I want to share that with my fans," she says of the docuseries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 300,000 year-old "early Homo sapiens" sparks de... Jun 18 15th Dalai Lama 11
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... (Nov '16) Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall (Nov '16) Nov '16 Cristina 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,663 • Total comments across all topics: 281,904,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC