db x-trackers UK Regulatory Announcement: AGM Statement
4. To authorise the directors to fix the remuneration of the statutory auditors for the year ending 31 December 2017. Note: A member entitled to attend and vote may, using the form set out in Section 184 of the Companies Act 2014, appoint a proxy to attend, speak and vote on his behalf.
